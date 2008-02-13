Navman 2007 map upgrades now available

According to a piece in the SMH today, Navman users who have been waiting for the 2007 map updates can get them from today. Looks like new models have already received the update, but the N40i model was lagging behind.

The form to fill out to register for 2007 map upgrade is here. The form says you'll be notified when the maps are available to purchase, but it's my understanding that customers who bought a new N40i which was supposed to include the 2007 maps will receive the maps as a free upgrade. (A promotion run in September last year offered the maps upgrades as part of the purchase of an N40i).

Note that the form is for the F20, F40, N40i, N60i or iCN 720. If you own any other Navman model, the form refers you to the phoneline 1300 NAVMAN.