Most Overrated Productivity Strategy?

Over the past three years the productoblogosphere has exploded with all sorts of advice and systems for getting your work done, like clearing your inbox, firewalling your attention, and outsourcing your life, not to mention the endless riffs and manifestos on David Allen's book, Getting Things Done. But how many of these techniques are actually good advice? Here's your chance to knock us productivity hucksters off our pedestals and tell us which of these tips is more hyped than they should be. Photo by David Prior.

Lifehacker polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in a feed reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.