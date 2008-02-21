More ideas on handling the death of HD-DVD

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Yesterday we pointed you to Gizmodo US's take on how to handle the death of HD-DVD (their tip: sell off your player on eBay before the rest of the world realises it's a dead format). But Nick over at Giz AU has come up with a pretty good alternative - he says there's around 1,000 movies out there on HD-DVD, and you'll be able to scoop them up pretty cheaply, so why not hang onto your player and get your money's worth. Makes sense to me.
He's also got some tips on how to best get into Blu-ray (PS3!) - remembering that you need an HD TV and surround sound to get the most out of it.

So Blu-ray won the format war - now what? [Gizmodo AU]

