Monitor Web Sites for Updates with Update Scanner

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): The Update Scanner Firefox extension monitors web sites and alerts you whenever the site updates its content. While RSS feeds have put an end to your days constantly refreshing most sites worth their salt, there are still web pages that lack feeds that you may want to keep an eye on. Like what? Like a company's job page, for example, or just sites you love that remain a little behind the curve. You can even adjust scanning intervals and "change thresholds" so insignificant changes are ignored. Update Scanner is free, works wherever Firefox does.