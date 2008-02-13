Mimic Vista's File Rename Feature in XP

Dear Lifehacker,

The only Vista feature (honestly) I hoped that XP could have is a very simple one. In Explorer if you hit F2 to rename a file Vista automatically selects the file name WITHOUT the extension, something that does not happen in XP. I cannot begin to describe how frustrating it is to hit F2+Shift+<-<-<-<- every time I need to rename a file. Can you help me?

Respectfully,

Renaming Randy

Dear Randy,

I'm all over this one, and it's AutoHotkey to the rescue!

It's very possible that there are better ways to add this functionality, but it's wildly easy to do with AutoHotkey, so that's what I've done. Like you said, every time you hit F2 to rename a file, you also need to hit Shift+Left Arrow four times. Using AutoHotkey, I've just automated that process.

If you're just interested in getting the functionality, either download the Better Rename.exe file or download the AutoHotkey source. If you want a better idea of how it works, check out the code below:

#IfWinActive ahk_class CabinetWClass ~F2:: Gosub, AnalyzeRename return #IfWinActive ahk_class Progman ~F2:: Gosub, AnalyzeRename return #IfWinActive AnalyzeRename:

OldClipboard = %Clipboard%

sleep 100

Send, ^c

StringGetPos,ExtensionPos, Clipboard,.,R

if (ExtensionPos != -1)

{

Position := StrLen(Clipboard) - ExtensionPos

Send, +{Left %Position%}

}

Clipboard = %OldClipboard%

return

Now let's dissect it. The IfWinActive command tells AutoHotkey only to use these F2 definitions if your active Window or application is Windows Explorer or your Desktop. If either of those conditions are met, F2 is sent to the window, and then AutoHotkey automates the Shift+Left keystrokes necessary to un-highlight the extension, but it does so quickly enough that it's really as though that's just the way renaming works.

This was a very quickly thrown together script, and there are limitations that could be improved. I did add checking for the first period from the right so that F2 can handle extensions of differing lengths and so that it doesn't try adjusting the selection for items that don't use extensions—folders, for example.

It's not absolutely perfect, but it should do the trick most of the time if you've been aching from the renaming functionality that's available in both Vista and OS X.

Love,

Lifehacker

P.S. Interested in more of what AutoHotkey can do? Check out this introduction or any of our many AutoHotkey posts.