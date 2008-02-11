Measure Your Wealth with Techniques Employed by Fortune 500 Companies

Track your spending habits and eliminate unnecessary expenditures with the think, want, and do technique. Weblog I Will Teach You to Be Rich explains how this works. Write down what you think you will spend. Then, write down what you actually want to spend. Finally, write down what you actually spend. The blog post includes downloadable spreadsheets to keep track of your progress. Once you commit to tracking the right items, you'll recognise where you may be overspending and you'll reallocate your money for more significant causes. You'll likely realize that you are allotting money for not-so-useful activities (such as excessive eating out) and will be able to change your ways. Note that you won't be able to keep track of this in your mind, so as long as you have a system in place, you'll be able to save money and curb the unnecessary spending.