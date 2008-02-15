Match Your Desktop and Login Image with Desktop 2 Login

Mac OS X only: Yesterday we featured a back-handed command line way to customise your Mac's logon screen, but today we've got an easy GUI way. Tiny app Desktop 2 Login does one single thing: matches the background image on your login screen to your desktop wallpaper, for a seamless transition when you login. Unlike the command line method, you can't choose an image here—it simply uses the same one that's currently on your desktop. Still useful. Desktop 2 Login is a free download for Mac only. Thanks, Marc!