Master Photoshop's "Select Color Range"



Funny guy screencaster Donnie Hoyle is back with a new episode in his "You Suck at Photoshop" series, and this one covers color range selection. Like the rest of the episodes, you might want to pop on the headphones to listen at work or in front of the kiddies. Hoyle's using Photoshop in Windows in this episode, and demonstrates how to expertly overlay a hammock onto a palm tree scene. Useful and hilarious. Here's episodes one through three, and here's episode four.