

If you liked the idea of the wall-sized whiteboard calendar but weren't keen on the price, or maybe you wanted to go even bigger, now you can—Markee dry erase paint turns any surface into a dry erase board. It's not cheap, at $97 per gallon, but it's cheaper than the wall calendar, and you should be able to get a lot of coverage out of a whole gallon of paint. It's kind of like the paint-on chalkboard for the dry erase crowd. Wonder if erasing permanent marker is as simple on a Markee made white board.