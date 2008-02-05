Manage Your Tracking Numbers with Track My Shipments

US-centric: Web site TrackMyShipments automatically tracks packages from any delivery company by examining the shipping email and adding any shipments to your tracking queue. It works like this: You sign up for TrackMyShipments, then forward any shipping confirmation email (you know, those "Your order has shipped" emails) to [email protected] The webapp identifies your email address and automatically detects the tracking number and company from your email, and starts tracking the package. Their site displays the status of the package and its current location on a map, and you can use it to set up email or SMS alerts for deliveries. With TrackMyShipments, keeping track of all your various packages is as simple as forwarding an email.