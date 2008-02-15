Manage Your Del.icio.us Account from Your Desktop with Netlicious

Windows only: Freeware application Netlicious is a desktop Del.icio.us client from which you can view and manage all of your Del.cio.us bookmarks. The application is set up very much like a traditional desktop newsreader or email application, with all your tags in the left sidebar, individual bookmarks in a top pane, and a browser preview for bookmarks below that. Netlicious makes viewing or editing your bookmarks a breeze, with a quick search integration and everything else you'd want from a desktop Del.icio.us tool. Netlicious is freeware beta application, Windows only, requires .NET 2.0.