Manage Overachievers

If you've ever employed an overachiever, you know that they need special attention so that you can take advantage of what they have to offer. Constant communication works best, but be inspirational, not commandeering.

Overachievers don't like to be told what to do. Managers get the best results from them if they involve them in decisions and planning whenever possible. If there's a problem with their work, rather than telling them how to fix it, ask them what they think the solution should be.

Praise them for a job well done, tap into their creativity, and be sincere. Remove obstacles and help pave the way to success. Weblog BNET suggests tips on how to identify these overachievers if you don't know which of your employees have taken that initiative and how to turn them into a team player. While overachievers may demand more, their output often goes much higher than that of other employees.