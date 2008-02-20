Manage Multiple RapidShare Downloads with RapGet

Windows only: RapidShare and similar file-sharing sites let you send and grab big files for free, but with a few somewhat annoying timers and other restrictions in place. RapGet, a free download for Windows systems, doesn't short those timers or otherwise hack the system (like a few tips we've previously posted), but does keep an eye on your downloads for you and automatically grab them when they're ready. The program also works with megaupload.com, slil.ru, and many other file-sharing sites, and runs as a stand-alone app inside a folder you can place anywhere—including, presumably, a thumb drive. RapGet is a free download for Windows systems only.