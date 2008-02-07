Manage Any Collection with Tellico



Linux only: Tellico, a free, open source collection manager available in many Linux repositories, isn't the only database-style organisation tool on the block—especially with the recent explosion of web apps. What makes Tellico totally recommendable is its portability and completeness . Sure, there are presets for a wealth of collections—books, DVDs, wine, coins, and the like—but you can put in and take out the labels you really care about. And unlike most programs of its kind, Tellico stores its collection files in XML format instead of SQL databases, making it easy to export your data and visualise it, amongst other perks. Tellico is a free KDE-based download for Linux systems only, available in many distros and as a source download.