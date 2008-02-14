Make Your Extensions Work with the Firefox 3 Beta

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox 3 Beta only: If you've taken the plunge into testing the brand new Firefox 3 beta but your favourite extensions are disabled, that's because developers haven't updated them and may not be providing secure updates yet. If you're an impatient risk-taker who needs your extensions back NOW, here's a cheat that may get them to work. Big Honking Warning: Only do this if you're willing to deal with possible bleeding edge extension bugs and security risks!

  • Type about:config into Firefox's address bar and click the "I'll be careful, I promise!" button.
  • Right-click anywhere. Choose New>Boolean. Make the name of your new config value extensions.checkCompatibility and set it to false.
  • Make another new boolean pair called extensions.checkUpdateSecurity and set the value to false.
  • Restart Firefox.

All goes well, and any extensions that aren't yet officially Firefox 3 Beta 3 compatible and don't have secure updates (like Better Gmail and friends) will be enabled. Final warning: These changes may lead to unexpected wacky behaviour. Proceed at your own risk! Thanks, BugMeNot21!

Comments

  • bumbleskull Guest

    you could also just use the extension, nightly tester tools...

    0
  • Anoop Engineer Guest

    This doesn't seem to work for me. After setting these two values, the compatibility check is still being made (and failing) while installing addons.

    However figured out another way to make FF2 addons to work in FF3 beta:
    http://www.dailygyan.com/2008/03/how-to-install-delicious-extension-in.html

    Hope this helps someone.

    0
  • Yusuf Guest

    Hello
    Same here doesnt work for me too, i have firefox 9 i tried nightly tester tools but didnt work too.

    0

