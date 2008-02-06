Make Word and OpenOffice More Compatible

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows warrior Dennis O'Reilly takes a look at making Microsoft Word and OpenOffice.org's Writer app play nice together&dash;as nice as possible, anyway. For those dual-booting, rocking OO.org without Word, or managing with both apps is keeping documents uncluttered with pictures and embedded objects, setting OO.org to always save to Word file formats, and changing a few config options to help Writer do a better job of importing files. The two apps will still argue over the occasional font and formatting differences, but O'Reilly's guide can help you find some common ground on your desktop.

Make sure Word, OpenOffice.org Writer play well together [Worker's Edge blog | CNET]

