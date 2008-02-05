Make the Most of What's in Your Pantry at RecipeMatcher

Those nights you have no idea what to make for dinner with the random food in your pantry, instead of heading for the grocery store or the takeout menus, hit up RecipeMatcher.com. Enter the ingredients you've already got on hand and RecipeMatcher will suggest dishes that contain them, and even make printable grocery shopping lists with any items you might be missing. For similar services, Adam's had success with Allrecipes and while RecipeMatcher also works for drinks, when you're cracking open the liquor cabinet you could also check ExtraTasty.