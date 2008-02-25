If you've excelled in the science classroom and want to take your lessons home, the Make Stuff website features recipes on how to stir up aftershave, lotions, bath powder, lip balm, and more. The site also features tips and tricks for making fishing bait, creating your own glue, and formulas for waterproofing canvas, leather, and concrete. Beyond the homemade formulas, Make Stuff features articles on cooking, gardening, recycling, and crafts. A few of the articles on the site require a paid membership, but a good deal of DIY projects for the home and beyond is available at your fingertips. Photo by johnny_nissan.