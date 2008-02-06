Make Shrunken Links Easy to Remember with MeaningfulURL

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Link-shortening services like TinyURL are great for sharing complex URLs (hello, Amazon) over email or IM, but most of us would have a hard time pulling a link like tinyurl.com/3yw6ew from the tops of our heads. MeaningfulURL provides a link-shortening service that lets you customise the name your short URL gets. Paste a long link, choose a prefix like "invite.to." or "enter.to," then add your own text after that to make the link, like "http://enter.to/mycoolsite." The bad news is that the freely-provided links expire in 3 days (you can shell out $2 or $3 for certain prefixes), but for a long URL you need to get at from anywhere, MeaningfulURL might do the trick.

MeaningfulURL [via Download Squad]

  • Mark S. Meritt Guest

    TinyURL does allow customized links -- for free, never expiring.

