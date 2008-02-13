Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Make Remote Connections Easy with SSHMenu

Linux only: SSHMenu, a free taskbar application, makes Linux life a little easier for those who regularly make one or more SSH connections to remote machines on a regular basis. Once you've added the app's repository and installed, you place the SSH menu button anywhere you'd like on your taskbars, and then click it to pull up shortcuts to your frequently connected clients. The real benefit here is client-specific colouring—you can have your home server terminal pop up blue, for instance, and an important work server with a red background, and you can have the app remember preferred window sizes and positions. SSHMenu is a free download for Linux systems only; hit the link below for help on getting the program set up.

SSHMenu [via The Daily Ubuntu]

  • perseo22 Guest

    Try "PAC Manager" at http://sourceforge.net/projects/pacmanager/

