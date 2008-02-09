Make Assigning Files to Programs Easier with FileTypeMan

Windows only: FileTypesMan, a free Windows utility, aims to provide more information and customisation than Windows' standard "Folder Options" dialog, and it mostly succeeds. For one thing, you can resize the window displaying all of your systems' files, which, in itself, makes it a little easier to see than the utilities in some copies of Windows. Secondly, you can edit more than just the application assignments, as you have access to default icons, and print reports in HTML detailing your changes or file assignments. For setting up a new system with a lot of apps competing for file rights, it could be a good thumb drive tool. FileTypeMan is a free download for Windows systems only.