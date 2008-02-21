Make and Take Your Sticky Notes with Hott Notes

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: There's no shortage of sticky-note-style reminder apps out there, but Hott Notes offers a lot of handy features in one package, making it worth a try on your desktop. The notes themselves can be coloured, sized, and set at custom transparencies, of course, but the notes also come in three flavours: Standard, text-style notes, to-do notes with built-in checklists, and scribble notes that let you draw with your mouse cursor. Hott Notes also rocks a portable version, so you can bring your reminders from desktop to desktop, and an alarm can be attached to any note you create. And for fans of "zen applications" (not our phrase, we swear), Hott Notes offers a "Note Desktop" that shades over everything except your notes. Pretty handy notes, overall, in nice-looking packages. Hott Notes is a free download for Windows systems only.

Hott Notes [via Digital Inspiration]

