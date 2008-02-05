Make a Shortcut to Create System Restore Points

Tech blog CyberNet delves into System Restore, Windows' built-in configuration roll-back service, and surfaces with a shortuct that saves time, and might save your system, with just two clicks. Click through for the code to create the shortcuts in Windows XP and Vista.

Open a text editor (Notepad will do fine) and put the following two lines in, making sure to separate them (the third line goes at the end of the second, sorry for the unintentional line break):

rp = "Scripted Restore Point by " & WScript.ScriptName

GetObject("winmgmts:\\.\root\default:Systemrestore").CreateRestorePoint rp, 0, 100

XP users can simply save that file as "restorepoint.vbs" (without the quotes) anywhere they'd like. Vista users, you'll have to save the .vbs file somewhere safe, right-click on the desktop, hit New->Shortcut, then enter this as the destination:

wscript.exe "C:\path to script\restorepoint.vbs"

Now you've got a double-click way of setting a stable system into stone before you're about to do something that could mess up your computer but good. Unfamiliar with System Restore? Head over to Gina's walkthrough to get acquainted.