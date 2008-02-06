Make a Scrapbook from the Web with Ript

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: There are lots of tools out there for "clipping" text and images from web pages for later access, but few of them have the feeling of web clippings' creative predecessor, the scrapbook. Enter Ript, a free download for Windows systems that offers much of the same grabbing functionality as its project-oriented brethren, but does so without any browser extensions and creates an end product with a highly tweak-able layout. Drag images or copy text into the "bin" Ript creates on your desktop, and then double-click to jump to the "table," where you can resize and rotate images and re-format text. The Ript projects can be expanded to several pages, and views of the project exported to JPEG files for further tweaking. If you're the type who regularly attacks their photos with scissors, Ript is likely the best online equivalent to satisfy your DIY drive. Ript is a free download for Windows systems.

