Make a Cardboard Box Storage System

cardboard_storage.jpgIf you live in a temporary residence and still feel the need to have an organisational system in place, use available cardboard boxes to build a storage system. WikiHow proposes that you seek out local stores for boxes, or you can order cardboard boxes online. Essentially, your system is composed of four long boxes (drawers) that will be placed in one large cubic box which serves as the compartment. After assembling the box structure, cut out a square at the end of each box so that you can easily see inside the compartments. Additionally, label the boxes for ease of locating your items. The article suggests that heavier items should be stored on the bottom shelves and smaller items should be placed in tennis ball canisters. This is a great inexpensive storage system that is particularly useful for transient residents and those who frequently relocate.

