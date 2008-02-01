Make a Best Music of '07 List with Smart Playlists

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Weblog Internet Duct Tape has put together a clever iTunes Smart Playlist to build a Best of 2007 playlist. The idea is simple—just create a Smart Playlist matching all tracks added in 2007. I also narrowed down this list by filtering by songs I played most often. For my list I used over 20 plays, but you may want to tweak that number depending on the results. If you use the iTunes ratings, you could also throw number of stars into the mix. The Best of 2007 list is a great way to look back and round up what you listened to most in '07. Keep in mind that it will only include songs you added in '07, so it won't include songs you added pre-07 but listened to a ton during the year.

My Favorite Albums of 2007 [Internet Duct Tape]

