Live Station

Livestation is a free TV player application which lets you watch live news (or sport) from anywhere in the world. It's based on Microsoft's Silverlight technology. You can sign up for the technical trial on their website - I just got accepted into the beta myself.

Available channels include French and English language news channels including Al Jazeera, BBC News 24 and BBC World, as well as a couple of BBC radio stations.

It requires XP SP2 or Vista and IE 6 or later to play - although they say there's a Mac version on the way. It also requires a broadband network of at least 640 kbps - and, as with any streaming video, you'll want to keep an eye on your download limits.