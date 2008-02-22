Live out of a filing cabinet

What a cool concept - you can furnish a bedroom/study with the furniture shrunk and packed into a container the size of a filing cabinet. Watch the video - it's like watching how many clowns can fit into a telephone booth, but in reverse.
The container includes:
1 wardrobe
1 large desk/table
1 desk cabinet with locking drawers
1 revolving, height-adjustable desk chair
2 stools
1 single bed
1 mattress
1 tall set of shelves
The kit, called CASULO, is a demo but will be on the market in Europe soon - an interesting idea for globetrotters and students.
[via Wise Bread]
