Live out of a filing cabinet



What a cool concept - you can furnish a bedroom/study with the furniture shrunk and packed into a container the size of a filing cabinet. Watch the video - it's like watching how many clowns can fit into a telephone booth, but in reverse.

The container includes:

1 wardrobe

1 large desk/table

1 desk cabinet with locking drawers

1 revolving, height-adjustable desk chair

2 stools

1 single bed

1 mattress

1 tall set of shelves

The kit, called CASULO, is a demo but will be on the market in Europe soon - an interesting idea for globetrotters and students.



