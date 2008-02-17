Lifehacker Firefox Extensions at Mozilla Add-ons

Firefox only: Good news for Firefox 3 beta testers—Lifehacker's home-compiled Better YouTube and Better GReader extensions are now approved and hosted at Mozilla's official Add-ons site. That means you get secure updates and to sleep easy knowing a third party has vetted our crackhead code and made sure it's worth your time. Here's a full list of all the Better Site extensions which are Firefox 3 Beta 3-compatible and hosted at Mozilla Add-ons:

I'm working on getting the original Better Gmail, Better GCal, Better Flickr Firefox 3-compatible and updated on Mozilla Add-ons. Thanks for your patience.