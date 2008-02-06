Lifehacker Book Second Edition Now Available for Pre-order

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The second edition of the Lifehacker book is now up on Amazon.com and available for pre-order! That's right: the cover design has been finalised, over 50 new and revised hacks have been locked down, and this little paperback baby weighs in at just around 480 pages. Pre-order your copy of Upgrade Your Life: The Lifehacker Guide to Working Smarter, Faster, Better now for just under 20 bucks so I can earn out my advance and prove to the print world that there's something to this whole blog thing. The book should be in stores everywhere by mid-March. Thanks in advance for your support on this project. Huzzah!!

Upgrade Your Life: The Lifehacker Guide to Working Smarter, Faster, Better [Amazon]

  • Frank Guest

    Please don't use the expression "pre-order". Whenever did anyone "post-order" anything? The correct term is "order", simple as that.

