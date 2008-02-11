Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Lifehacker AU back on the air

Our apologies if you had trouble getting to Lifehacker AU over the weekend - we had a hardware problem on Friday afternoon and it took a major reinstall to get things right again. As a result the site was a bit flaky over the weekend. We're back now and working to restore the content from the weekend - so look out for more Lifehacker AU coming your way very soon. Thanks for your patience!

Comments

  • edawnedsram Guest

    Welcome back, you were missed.

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Thank you, it was very frustrating!

    0
  • idodialog Guest

    but was tricky to get to the US site even coz it automatically defaults to the au address - that's not nice for Lifehacker tragics.

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Hit the "US edition" button on the Lifehacker AU front page - will always take you to Lifehacker US.
    Or if our site is down, type us.lifehacker.com.

    Cheers,
    Sarah

    0

