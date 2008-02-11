Our apologies if you had trouble getting to Lifehacker AU over the weekend - we had a hardware problem on Friday afternoon and it took a major reinstall to get things right again. As a result the site was a bit flaky over the weekend. We're back now and working to restore the content from the weekend - so look out for more Lifehacker AU coming your way very soon. Thanks for your patience!
Lifehacker AU back on the air
