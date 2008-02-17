Life Benefits of Bargaining

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Using your bargaining chips may not be a bad thing after all. In fact, there's a lot to be learned by haggling. It's even the norm in some cultures. Don't be embarrassed, suggests weblog Wise Bread. It never hurts to ask for a lower price. The more you inquire, the simpler it gets to ask in the future. What's the worst that can happen? As they say, nothing ventured, nothing gained. Take risks and build confidence to ask again and again. If you don't get what you want, don't be afraid to walk away. The seller might shout out the lower price when they realise they may lose a customer. On the other hand, you might just be bargaining a little too low. Whatever the case may be, if you distance yourself from the situation, you may be better able to assess whether it's worthwhile for your perusal. Photo by H Shap.

