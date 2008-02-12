Leopard 10.5.2 Update Released, Bug Fixes Galore



Apple officially pushed out the 10.5.2 update to Leopard today, a release filled with the promise of numerous bug fixes and stability improvements. We're talking improvements with your AirPorts, Back to my Mac, Dashboard, Stacks, iCal, iChat, Finder, Mail, Time Machine, and oh-so-much-more. Hated the menu bar transparency from the get-go? Apple has felt your pain, and you can now disable transparency without third party apps. For a full rundown of changes, fixes, and improvements, check out the update details from Apple.

If you've followed any of my instructions for installing OS X on your PC, you may remember me explaining that the latest method was supposed to mean you could update your system without the fear of breaking your install. Unfortunately that's not this case with this update, so keep your eyes open for a 10.5.2 update guide in the near future.