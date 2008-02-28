Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Learn a Language Ten Words at a Time at Learn It Lists

Ever wonder how some people can get a grounding in a foreign language in the two weeks before they travel, but your own long-term efforts haven't paid off? Part of it is natural ability, but another aspect is the enforced budgeting of a crash course. Learn it lists, a free language-learning web application, gives you just 10 words each day to learn the translations of. Granted, speaking and writing a language is more than just knowing vocabulary, but making a small but committed effort every day to building your skills will likely be far more helpful than that two-language dictionary gathering dust on your bookshelf. The site requires a free registration to start using, supports 15 languages (at the moment) and can have its widgets embedded in an iGoogle page.

Learn it lists [via MakeUseOf.com]

