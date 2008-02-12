Leap, a More Intuitive Finder



Mac OS X only: Makers of previously mentioned PDF organizer Yep have released a new Finder replacement into public beta called Leap. Getting to your files should be easier than clicking down through folders, so Leap groups documents by characteristics (like file type) and tags. What, you haven't tagged your files? Leap can display metadata as tags—like dates and a file's enclosing folder name—so it's easy to say "show me all the movie files from 2005 saved under vacation." As someone who's been pretty organised about her home folder from the get-go, Leap is a paradigm shift, but definitely a time-saving one for anyone who thinks in English versus folder names. Check out the video tour to see it in action. Leap's public 20 day trial beta is a free download; unclear how much (and when) the software will cost. Thanks, Garfield!