Childproof your kitchen - by inviting the kids in

Here's a great hack for dealing with little kids in the kitchen. Rather than banning them from the kitchen and turning down their offers to help, this mum decided it would be quicker, safer and more productive to bring the kids into the kitchen, show them how to do things safely and let them help. And it worked.

"It turned out to be far easier to teach the 5-year-old how to use sharp things safely (and with supervision) than to let her try on her own... or to turn the kitchen into a complete hands-off zone."

The hack came from Grant at 43 Folders, who said it freed up enough of his wife's time that she now has a blog for cooking with kids, called Junior Kitchen. That is just neat. :)

It's not bug, it's kung fu [43 Folders]

