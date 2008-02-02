Keep Your Wi-Fi Going Strong

The Web Worker Daily weblog suggests several methods to keep your router performing and your wireless internet strong. The post offers several tips for how to improve your wireless network, from performing a cycled reboot when things aren't working correctly to adding access points to boost get your signal to every corner of your home. Honestly, after having turned my router into a super-router with both DD-WRT and Tomato, I've never enjoyed more stability and performance from a router. I can't remember the last time I had to do a cycled reboot, and the Wi-Fi signal boosting doesn't hurt, either. Routers running Tomato/DD-WRT also work as wireless bridges for extending your base signal, and they're a cheap way to do it. Let's hear how you keep your home network churning day in and out in the comments.