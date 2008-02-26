Keep websites from hijacking your Firefox browser preferences

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Dan Warne writes he's found a solution to the annoying tendency some websites (especially bank sites) have of forcing open 'naked' windows stripped of your preferences. For example bank websites often pop up small and unresizable windows without your toolbars on them.
He points to a solution at MozillaZine, which explains how to prevent websites from disabling new window features.

1. Open a new tab in Firefox and type about:config into the address bar.

2. Copy and paste this text into the filter box: dom.disable_window_open_feature.

3. Double click each of the items that appears in the list to change the default behaviour. There is a list of the different features and what they do in the MozillaZine article.

Nice tip, thanks Dan!

Stop websites disabling your browser address bar, toolbar, bookmarks etc [Dan Warne]

