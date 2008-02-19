Keep Tabs on Hard Drive Health with HD Tune

Windows only: Hard drive failures are like car breakdowns—we all know there's one coming for every unit out there, but it's possible to plan ahead with an occasional checkup. Free Windows hard drive utility HD Tune gives you a full read-out on your hard drive's health, including live temperature, supported transfer modes, and all the standard S.M.A.R.T. data, as well as offering full scans to check for bad sectors. HD Tune didn't know much about my non-NTFS/Windows-formatted partitions, but it's overall a robust way to see how your main data store is running without leaving a memory-eating background app running. HD Tune is a free download for Windows systems only.