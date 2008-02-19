Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Keep Tabs on Hard Drive Health with HD Tune

Windows only: Hard drive failures are like car breakdowns—we all know there's one coming for every unit out there, but it's possible to plan ahead with an occasional checkup. Free Windows hard drive utility HD Tune gives you a full read-out on your hard drive's health, including live temperature, supported transfer modes, and all the standard S.M.A.R.T. data, as well as offering full scans to check for bad sectors. HD Tune didn't know much about my non-NTFS/Windows-formatted partitions, but it's overall a robust way to see how your main data store is running without leaving a memory-eating background app running. HD Tune is a free download for Windows systems only.

HD Tune [via gHacks]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles