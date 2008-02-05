Keep Onions Fresh in Pantyhose

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

pantyhose.jpg Onions can stay fresh for up to six months (!)—if you store 'em well. Over at the Serious Eats boards, a user points out that a Trader Joe's onion label instructs the consumer to store them in pantyhose for maximum freshness. Web site eHow corroborates:

Take a washed pair of used or new pantyhose and place the onions into the feet. Tie a knot in the pantyhose above each whole onion. Repeat this process until both legs are full or you have inserted all the onions. Hang the pantyhose in a cool, dry, and dark place, such as a pantry, closet, or cellar.

When you need an onion? Just cut one off the hose. Apparently keeping the onions dry, able to breathe, separated, and suspended in the air maximizes their shelf life. You can also use mesh bags to the same effect.

