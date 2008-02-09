Keep a Short Leash on Memory with Instant Memory Cleaner



Windows only: If you're trying to pull the most performance from a just passable amount of system memory, or if you're just one of those types who feels memory is always going to waste, Instant Memory Cleaner is your obsessive enabler. The free application sits in the system tray and does its job, forcing unnecessary pages to close in "virtual memory"—the fake kind that's actually written to the hard drive—and otherwise acting like a stern shepherd for your wayward memory. The program's maker states that it works better in Windows XP than Vista, and better still if you tweak your system's paging file (described on the download page). The app also provides a handy summary of system memory once you click on it, and while I can't specifically vouch for its memory management improvements, it does seem to know when the system is getting busy. Instant Memory Cleaner is a free download for Windows XP and Vista systems only.