Keep a Good Locksmith in Your Mobile Phone Contacts

The Marc and Angel productivity blog drums up 10 useful mobile phone numbers to keep in your contacts list—the kind of numbers you don't use often, but you really want to get at fast when you do. Among them, they make a strong argument to do a little research ahead of time and find a reputable, affordable, and, most importantly, available locksmith:

There's nothing worst than being locked out, especially at night. Save yourself the hassle of trying to find a reputable locksmith with reasonable prices when you are locked out and stressed out. Do a little homework now and find yourself a reputable locksmith that has a 24 hour emergency call service.

Sound advice, and quick to accomplish with a Google Maps or online yellow page service. What must-have numbers are firmly lodged in your phone's address book? Serve up a few ideas in the comments.

10 Handy Numbers to Save in Your Mobile Phone [Marc and Angel]

  • jamesbeveridge @jamesbeveridge

    I have sometimes locked myself out of the house and trust me it is the worst situation if you don’t even have a contact of some good locksmith. So, always try to be in touch with some local locksmiths to avoid such situation.

    0

