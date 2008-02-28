Keep a Cool Head Flying with Kids

With Easter and spring breaks coming up fast, many families are looking ahead to travel plans, whether heading to warmer weather, to the house the Walt built, or just to visit relatives across the country. Whether you've already experienced the challenge of getting kids onto and off of a plane or are new to that kind of fun, the Dumb Little Man blog has lots of advice on making everything run a bit smoother. One must-do I had no clue about, for example:

Car seats. You can bring these on the plane. Check the label on your car seat and also check with your airline to make sure that yours will meet FAA regulations. Car seats are recommended for safety, but not required. Children under two years old can fly for free on most airlines if they sit on your lap. Consider the length of the flight before taking advantage of this. Holding a baby or small child on your lap for several hours is harder than it sounds.

Hit the link for 17 more tips for kids and pets as well, ranging from snack ideas to mental tricks to stay calm and keep the little guys happy. Photo by Paul Schultz.