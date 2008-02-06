Next time one of your appliances or pieces of electronic equipment breaks or dies on you, don't just check your warranty details - a quick Google search should be able to tell you if there's been a product recall on the item. You may just get a full replacement or refund out of it! Nice advice from Wise Bread.
