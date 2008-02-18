Invest in Yourself and Retire Rich

Following simple investment rules can turn into considerable riches. Men's Health explains that one of the most important things is to invest in yourself. Set your savings on automatic. Allocate some of your work compensation into an index fund, low-fee variable annuity, or a diversified mutual fund. Allocate another small sum of money into a foreign index fund. Why should you do this?

If you ever want to amass a lot of liquid assets—that is, money you can spend today if you want—you need to set your savings to automatic, as well.

This is an easy way to make good money without having to consistently be monitoring your financial progress. As the saying goes, "set it and forget it," and over time, you'll accumulate wealth that you hadn't previously foreseen.