Install Firefox 3 Beta 3 in Linux with One Terminal Command

The Tombuntu blog does the yeoman's work for Linux users eager to try out the third beta release of Firefox 3. Using one terminal command, early adopters can get their hands on it and run it in a relatively safe way, although a backup of your profile is definitely recommended. To place a Firefox 3 folder in your home directory, run the command after the jump:

wget -P ~ ftp://ftp.mozilla.org/pub/firefox/releases/3.0b3/linux-i686/en-US/firefox-3.0b3.tar.bz2 && tar xjf ~/firefox-3.0b3.tar.bz2 -C ~

Note: It's all one line, just broken up due to our column width. Sorry for the inconvenient copying! Note also that you should close down any Firefox 2 windows before launching FF3. Have any of you open-sourcers tried out the Beta 3 on your systems? What do you think so far? Share your early reviews in the comments.

Install Firefox 3 Beta 3 in Ubuntu with One Command [Tombuntu]

