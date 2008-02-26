Incrementally Tackle Your "Someday" Projects

If you've got a "someday" to-do list full of large, vague project ideas but the day you tackle even one of those projects just doesn't seem to be coming, weblog LifeClever details how to start making incremental progress on your someday projects with a method the author calls triangulation. The idea is simple: block out just five minutes daily to your project, during which time you make three choices about the project. Each day you'll be whittling your amorphous idea of a project into something with a definite form, which will hopefully make the project more immediately doable in turn. Got your own favorite methods for tackling those low priority someday projects? Let's hear about 'em in the comments.