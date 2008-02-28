Increase Your Morning Productivity with the 10 O'Clock Rule

Whether you wake up every morning in an anxiety-driven frenzy or a sleep-deprived stupor, weblog LifeClever suggests destressing your mornings and getting more done by setting your watch to beep every night at 10 o'clock (or whatever time works for you), then getting started preparing for tomorrow. That means tackling everything from planning your breakfast and grinding your coffee beans to laying out your clothes and eying your calendar for important events the next day.

There are two main benefits to the 10 O'Clock rule. First, you're much more likely to take care of those end-of-night chores that sometimes get skipped, from washing the dishes to flossing, because you're tackling them before you've completely run out of steam. Second, you'll be much more likely to wake up on time, and have a pleasant morning.

Let's hear how you plan for a stress-free morning in the comments.