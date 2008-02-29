Improve Your Vision and Reduce Eye Strain at Your Computer

Reader's Digest rounds up 24 tips for changing your habits to improve (or stop harming) your vision, like this gem for those of us who sit in front of a computer all day:

Move your computer screen to just below eye level. Your eyes will close slightly when you're staring at the computer, minimising fluid evaporation and the risk of dry eye syndrome, says John Sheppard, M.D., who directs the ophthalmology residency program at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia.

Beyond that, the article offers tons of other eye-enhancing tips, from the obvious to the obscure (roasted beets, anyone?).