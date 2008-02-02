Improve Your Videos or Photos with Five Cheap Tricks

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

This video from DIY web site Instructables offers five simple and cheap tips for the budding videographer (though most could just was easily apply to photographers), from keeping your tripod level with an inexpensive bubble level to keeping your camera steady. We've seen the camera stabilizer before, though this one uses slightly different materials. In all it's a solid group of tips that should come in handy for any fledgling filmmaker or photographer.

Kipkay's Video Tips & Tricks [Instructables]

  • Paul - Film Graduate Guest

    Great tips, Thanks for posting.. I actually found a new Steadycam Design that has a few improvements from the poormans steadycam. I definitely recommend it to any filmmaker out there.

    They also have a tutorial and video clips.

    http://www.Steadycam-Pro.com

