Improve Your Videos or Photos with Five Cheap Tricks

This video from DIY web site Instructables offers five simple and cheap tips for the budding videographer (though most could just was easily apply to photographers), from keeping your tripod level with an inexpensive bubble level to keeping your camera steady. We've seen the camera stabilizer before, though this one uses slightly different materials. In all it's a solid group of tips that should come in handy for any fledgling filmmaker or photographer.
